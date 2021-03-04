Meghan Markle’s sister says their dad will ‘go to the grave with a broken heart’

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of former working royal family member Meghan Markle has spoken out about her family's feud with the former actor.



Samantha, 56, spoke about the Duchess of Sussex’s feud with her father Thomas Markle and the rest of their family in yet another explosive interview.

She told Closer magazine: "I don't know that it will ever be repaired or replenished, and that's sad. Yes, for my father, and yes for Archie, but it's also sad for her.”

"Whether or not she looks in the mirror some day and feels a void and can't go back in time and get it back, or not, her life could have been that much fuller had it been there. So whether she'll admit it or not, she's missing out,” she continued.

"Archie's missing out on a grandad. And after all of these adults are done playing their power games, and he's in school one day researching on the internet, he might wonder why his whole family were isolated and kept away from him,” she added.

Samantha also said that her and Meghan’s father will “go to his grave with a broken heart.”