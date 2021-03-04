close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 4, 2021

David Schwimmer has good news for 'Friends' fans after reunion gets delayed

Thu, Mar 04, 2021
David Schwimmer has good news for 'Friends' fans after reunion gets delayed

The wait may finally be coming to an end for all Friends fans as the cast will soon come together to film the special reunion episode, as confirmed by David Schwimmer. 

Chatting with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Schwimmer who plays Ross Gellar on the show confirmed that the main cast will be coming together soon to film the episode.

Schwimmer, 54, said: "It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to L.A."

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he continued.

He was also asked if the gig is to be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, to which he said: "I can tell you it's not Ellen, and it's not Billy Crystal. I can tell you who it's not, but that'll take a while, probably."

