close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Meghan Markle questions the Palace: 'How could you expect me to still be silent?'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

A new video of Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was just released where the former actor made some bombshell claims. 

The freshly-released video showed the Duchess of Sussex remarked on Buckingham Palace and how they could expect the couple to be silent even after all this time.

“How do you feel about the Palace hearing your speak your truth today?” Winfrey asked Meghan.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent, if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she responded.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things, there’s a lot that’s been lost already,” she added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment