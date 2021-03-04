Ben Affleck returns to life after his shocking breakup with Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck looked happy as he returned to work with pal George Clooney in Boston after his shocking split from Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas.

The father of three has been working on the film 'The Tender Bar' which is shooting in New England; the star grew up in Massachusetts.

The dashing actor has reportedly found his groove as he worked on a new project with his longtime Hollywood friend. Ben and George are happy to be reunited and enjoying the moments on the sets together.



The 48-year-old 's latest appearance comes months after the split from Bond girl Ana de Armas who will star in the next James Bond movie No Time To Die.

The ex-lovebirds, according to reports, still have 'a lot of love' for one another as they amicably ended their romantic journey.

Ana de Armas, who spent lot of time with Ben, has been taking the breakup in stride, looking undaunted in the candid moments she frequently shares on her Instagram stories.