Wed Mar 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor drop jaws in recent photoshoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are certainly relationship goals as they leave fans swooning with their snaps.

This time it was no different as the Mehar Posh star shared photos of the loved-up couple from a recent photoshoot.

The adorable couple could be seen smiling while they posed in each other's arms.

The two seemed to make quite the fashion statement too as they were dressed to the nines.

Needless to say, fans were blown away with adorable photo as they showered the love birds with compliments.

"Beautiful," commented one user.

"Awesome," another said.

Take a look:



