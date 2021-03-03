Pakistan ready to train Qatar's armed forces: minister

The minister met the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal on Wednesday said that Pakistan's military institutions are open for the Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities.

The minister met the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad.

She said that Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises, training of personnel and joint ventures.

On the other hand, the Qatari ambassador also reassured his government’s commitment to fully cooperate with Pakistan and its people to further expand bilateral ties between the two countries.

Earlier in January, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also met with the top Qatari leadership, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Both officials discussed matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation, a statement from the military’s media wing had said.

“Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on two days official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College," the statement read.