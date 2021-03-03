Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Match 13

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match will be live streamed on Geo Super's website.

After securing a win in three games, table toppers Peshawar Zalmi will be hoping to continue with their winning streak as they take on Karachi Kings in match 13 of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at National Stadium (today).

The game will start at 2pm.

The Zalmi had lost their season opener against Lahore Qalandars but were able to bounce back as Peshawar chased 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also defeated Islamabad United convincingly to get on top of the table.



Meanwhile, defending champions Karachi Kings are in fourth place after the team won two out of their first four games in PSL 2021.

The Kings had won their season opener against Quetta but lost their second game to Islamabad United. The team bounced back against Multan Sultans in their third game but had to face a defeat against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.



Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.