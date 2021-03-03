Ashley Graham to fans: "Stop calling me pretty"

American model Ashley Graham has no doubts about her self-image as she resonates with positive confidence. She said she is beautiful and she knows it quite well.

"Please stop calling me pretty for a big girl," the 33-year-old model said in a TikTok video. The model enjoys a massive following on the video-sharing app as over two million users follow her on the app.



Raising both her joined hands in front of her, she said emphatically, "I’m pretty. Period. Thank you — and I’m not an SAT question, I didn’t ask you." She captioned the post also: "do i make myself clear??"

The video drew a lot of comments by her fans who lavished praise on the body-positive model as she is known for standing up for not only herself but also for plus-sized women.

In 2018 also, Ashley Graham gave the same message on her Instagram feed. She reacted to a fan’s comment who complimented her for having a “real body.” She responded by underscoring the need for them to keep about their own business without calling her a “real woman”.

Taking to her Instagram account, the model with the laid-back attitude compared herself with a James Bond film villain. She captioned the post: "i may not be a bond girl but i can be a bond villain (postpartum baby hairs come through!!!"



