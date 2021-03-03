Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk turns 50: Fans can't believe his age

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gwyneth Paltrow, who remains private about her family life, celebrated her husband's 50th birthday with fans as she shared their loved-up photo and wrote a sweet message for her darling.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 'Shallow Hal' star uploaded a nice snap from her living room and penned a heartfelt message: "Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50."
The excited fans of the mother-of-two could not believe that producer Brad was 50, with many taking to the comment section of 48-year-old Gwyneth's post to share heir shocking expression.
"Can't be 50. You mean 50?" asked one fan.
Another wrote: "50??? He looks great!"
The third one echoed: "50? How?"
Bradley Douglas "Brad" Falchuk is an American television writer, director, and producer, best known for co-creating with Ryan Murphy the comedy-drama television series Glee.
Gwyneth and Brad married in 2019 in a star-studded private ceremony in their garden. They are proud parents of their two children.