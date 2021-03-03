Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk turns 50: Fans can't believe his age

Gwyneth Paltrow, who remains private about her family life, celebrated her husband's 50th birthday with fans as she shared their loved-up photo and wrote a sweet message for her darling.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 'Shallow Hal' star uploaded a nice snap from her living room and penned a heartfelt message: "Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50."

The excited fans of the mother-of-two could not believe that producer Brad was 50, with many taking to the comment section of 48-year-old Gwyneth's post to share heir shocking expression.



"Can't be 50. You mean 50?" asked one fan.



Another wrote: "50??? He looks great!"

The third one echoed: "50? How?"

Bradley Douglas "Brad" Falchuk is an American television writer, director, and producer, best known for co-creating with Ryan Murphy the comedy-drama television series Glee.



Gwyneth and Brad married in 2019 in a star-studded private ceremony in their garden. They are proud parents of their two children.