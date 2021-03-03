Singer Jhené Aiko to host Grammy Awards on March 14

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will take place on March 14th and the organisers of the event have picked American singer Jhené Aiko to host the official Grammys pre-show.

The singer has been tapped for three Grammys nominations this year, including Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B album for Chilombo, as well as Best R&B Performance for “Lightning and Thunder,” a duet with John Legend.

Several of 84 Grammy Awards are handed out during an afternoon show commonly called the “pre-tel” in the runup to the premiere ceremony. Though thinly attended, the "pre-tel" ceremony is more genuine with more genuine reactions of shock and happiness.

The overjoyed singer also shared the Grammy's Instagram post to her Instagram Story.



It is due to the Covid-19 SOPs that the 2021 Grammys Awards show will not have its usual ceremony with the audience physically present. The event will be live broadcasted on Grammy’s website.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, blues musician Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, classical pianist Igor Levit, Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta, pop-rock musician Poppy, and singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will have their performance during the event, said the award show’s website.

Kicking off the event will be a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)", according to the Grammy website.



The special all-nominee ensemble performance will feature Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

Current nominees Bill Burr, Chika, Infante and former Recording Academy Chair Jimmy Jam will present the first GRAMMY Awards of the day. Branden Chapman and Bill Freimuth are the producers on behalf of the Recording Academy, Greg Fera is executive producer and Cheche Alara will serve as music producer and musical director.