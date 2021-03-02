Why Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana's bracelet during Oprah Winfrey chat

Prince Harry expressed anguish over Princess Diana's death during Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle decided to send across a strong message by paying tribute to Princess Diana during her chat with Oprah Winfrey.



In the teaser of the bombshell interview, fans can see Markle donning a special piece of jewlery that belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana.



She pairs her special bracelet with her stunning Armani dress and according to sources it's the same that Harry’s mother used to wear.

Earlier, two diamonds were picked out on Prince Harry’s request from the bracelet to make a special 3-stone engagement ring for his wife.

During the chat, Prince Harry also talked about his mother and elaborated how he feels a certain level of anguish because he has his wife to be with, while Princesss Diana, in his opinion, suffered alone.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago."