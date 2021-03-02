Britney Spears sheds light on her journey towards ‘healing’ after a ‘crazy’ year

Grammy award winning singer Britney Spears opens up about her journey towards healing after a crazy 2020.

Spears shed light on her new journey on Instagram and wrote, "I feel like God's tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation… prayer... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well !!!"

"This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!! This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"

