John Mayer slammed by Taylor Swift fans over joining TikTok

John Mayer throws shade at Taylor Swift fans bashing him for joining TikTok

John Mayer had to bear the brunt of his failed romance with Taylo Swift after he joined TikTok recently.



The singer posted a video in which he wasn’t able to operate the fancy app and asked for help: "Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" But he soon figured out the technical aspects and posted his first video.



Shortly after, the Love Story songstress fans verbally attacked him for allegedly breaking their idol’s heart 11 years ago.

"This was not the right app to join, john ... #dearjohn." Another person wrote, "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP."

Responding to the criticism, Mayer captioned his video with a shady comment that said, "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

Mayer previously revealed he doesn’t get bothered when his exes conjur made-up stories about him.