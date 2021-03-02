Billie Eilish bares it all about her problematic love life in new documentary

Billie Eilish shed light on why she called it quits with her ex-boyfriend, a rapper named Brandon Adams

Billie Eilish came forth baring all the details of her tumultuous love life in a new documentary on Apple TV+.



The 19-year-old star recently opened up about her personal in her new documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry that came out this week.

In the docu, Billie shed light on why she called it quits with her ex-boyfriend, a rapper named Brandon Adams who goes by the stage name 7:AMP.

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him.” the songstress said. “I don't think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about."

"I don't think that's fair to [me]. I don't think that's fair to him. There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't. [laughs] You think you do,[sic]'" Billie added.