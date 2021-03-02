Video: Sharmila Farooqi runs to call security to save MPA from beating

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi runs across Sindh Assembly to call security. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: A video of PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi started doing the rounds on Tuesday in which she can be seen running across the assembly as several Sindh MPAs exchanged blows.



Members of the ruling PTI thrashed their own MPAs Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Bakhsh Gabol, who had announced a few earlier that they would not vote for the PTI candidates.



Sharmila took to Twitter to say that she was unhurt during the scuffle but ran to call security to save an MPA from a severe thrashing.

The Sindh Assembly turned into a wrestling ring on Tuesday when PTI lawmakers thrashed MPAs of their own party who had announced a day earlier that they would not vote for the party's candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

When the "rebel" PTI members entered the Sindh Assembly, they were attacked by the PTI MPAs, resulting in chaos.

PPP members also got involved to disengage the fighting lawmakers. The assembly turned into a wrestling ring by the PTI members.