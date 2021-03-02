Shashi Tharoor wants comedian Akbar Chaudhry to mimic Pakistan's prime minister

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, after enjoying Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry's hilarious take on his impeccable oratory skills, wants the comic to do his next skit on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tharoor, who is known for his eloquence, uses an expansive vocabulary during his speeches and interviews — something which Chaudhry latched on to for his comic take.



After watching Akbar's video, the India politician requested the comic: “Next one on Imran Khan please!?”

In the video, Akbar pokes fun at the Indian politician by demonstrating to his followers how they too can "speak English like Shashi Tharoor”.

The first step sees Akbar making a milkshake out of the Oxford Dictionary and drinking it. In the second, Akbar 'injects' a video of Tharoor’s interview directly in his veins while also taking a drip from a dictionary.

In step three, Akbar crushes a dictionary and snorts it.

According to the comedian, if these steps are followed, anyone can speak like Tharoor.

Soon after posting it on social media the video went viral, especially in India, and Akbar’s act was also reported by multiple Indian media outlets.

Speaking on the video, Akbar said that his friends from across the border have told him that the video is a hit on Indian WhatsApp groups. They also shared that many of their parents came across the video and have appreciated the performance.

When asked about the inspiration behind the video, Akbar said that he had done a video on “How to Speak English Like a Burger” in the past and the response he got was “very good”.

Akbar said when the video went viral the idea was floating in his head to do similar stuff.

He shared that close to two weeks ago, he had come across a tweet saying that this year’s English exam for the Civil Superior Services (CSS) was set by Shashi Tharoor.



“And the idea came to me that I can do a video on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor,” Akbar said.



He shared that he has been a big fan of Shashi Tharoor’s usage of the words in the English language.

The comedian, who is part of the improvisational comedy group ‘Lol Waalay’, said that he had been hopeful that his effort would reach Tharoor.

“Obviously, I didn't believe it would happen, but somehow lots of people tagged him [Tharoor] in it and he replied,” said Akbar.

He said he was “very happy” with the response.