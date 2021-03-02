Alec and Hilaria Baldwin blessed with sixth child

Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin was blessed with his sixth child with writer wife Hilaria Baldwin, only months after they welcomed their son.

Page Six confirmed through a source that the couple welcomed their sixth child five months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo.

The 37-year-old mom also confirmed the news by putting up a picture of her six children on her Instagram account.

Giving a glimpse of her family, the fitness guru simply wrote “7” in the caption with a heart emoji.

Hilaria and Alec are now parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, son Rafael Thomas, 5, son Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, son Romeo Alejandro David, 2, five-month-old Eduardo and the newborn whose name has not yet been disclosed.

