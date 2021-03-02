close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2021

Priyanka Chopra gushes over her husband as he wows fans with new single 'This Is Heaven'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 02, 2021

American singer Nick Jonas’ stunning performance of his new song 'This Is Heaven' on SNL tugged at  Priyanka Chopra's heartstrings

American vocalist wowed music lovers with his new single 'This Is Heaven' during a famous show  Saturday Night Live and his wife actress Priyanka Chopra was super impressed with his performance.

The charming actress gushed over her husband's stunning performance and shared the video of his musical thriller on Twitter with a caption: “One of my favourites in the album #spaceman @nickjonas.”

Nick Jonas  was the musical guest and host of this week's Saturday Night Live and performed two new songs from his latest album during the episode- ‘This is Heaven’ and ‘Spaceman’.

'Spaceman', the album, is Nick Jonas' first solo outing since the Jonas brothers got back together in 2019. The album will be out on March 19.

