The Crown: Princess Diana actress criticises Golden Globes

Emma Corrin raised her voice against lack of diversity at the Golden Globes, hours after winning an award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix show "The Crown",

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old lauded Sterling Brown for calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for ignoring people of color.

Sharing a screengrab of Sterling's Instagram post to her story, Emma wrote, "huge respect for you" and urged the HFPA that "this is a moment for crucial change".

Emma was not the only actress who spoke up against what many social media users called discrimination.

Earlier, "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston also called out the HFPA for lack of diversity at Golden Globes.