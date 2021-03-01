close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 1, 2021

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip moved to second hospital

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 01, 2021

Buckingham Palace on Monday said   Prince Philip has been shifted  to another hospital   for treatment of an infection and preexisting heart condition, days after the Duke of Edinburg was admitted to a hospital in London.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 17 after feeling unwell.

According to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace on the health of the Duke of Edinburg, Prince Philip would undergo treatment until at least the end of the week.

It said the Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment.

Prince Charles last week visited his father in the hospital where, according to British tabloids, they discussed future of the British royal family.


