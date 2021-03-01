Mehwish Hayat's dreamy snap leaves jaws dropped

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat seems to be mesmerised by the moon.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a dreamy photo of herself basking in the moonlight as she donned a cream ethnic dress, adding to the dreamy look.

"Me and full moons have an endless love affair," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't help but shower praises on the diva as she received love in the comments.

"Beautiful," one user commented.

"Beautiful as usual," another commented.

Take a look:







