Anya Taylor-Joy honours Golden Globes win with The Queen's Gambit manicure

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy marked her first Golden Globe win with a style reference to a major television series.
The American-Argentine-British actress won the award for best actress in a miniseries for her role in The Queen’s Gambit.
The win saw Anya dominate her fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicole Kidman and Shira Haas.
She was also nominated for a second award for best actress in a motion picture comedy for her role in Emma but Rosamund Pike won in that category for her role in I Care a Lot.
"I would love to thank Netflix … for letting us make the show we wanted to make," Taylor-Joy said in her acceptance speech for The Queen's Gambit.
"It's obviously wonderful that everyone's seen the show. I would do this project again and again and again; I learned so much. Thank you to the audiences that have watched it and supported the characters. It meant the world."
The actress stunned in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels. As a ode to the hit Netflix miniseries, the stunner finished her look with a checkered-print nail art.
Take a look: