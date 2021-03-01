Chadwick Boseman posthumously awarded Golden Globe for best actor

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously given the honour for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The deceased Marvel star was posthumously given the honour for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom before his tragic passing.

The Globe was accepted by the actor’s widow Simone Boseman who delivered an emotional speech honouring her late husband who died of colon cancer last year in August.

“He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring. Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she said.

This marked the first time Boseman was nominated for a Golden Globe. He shared the category with Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank and Tahar Rahim for The Mauritian.