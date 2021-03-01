Complete list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards 2021

The Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday with a pandemic-impacted show

Hollywood witnessed a star-studded evening as the Golden Globe Awards 2021 kicked off on Sunday with the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted show moving the stars from the red carpet to a virtual stage.

The ceremony is being hosted by Tina Fey at New York’s Rainbow Room at Rockfeller Center alongside Amy Poehler who is hosting at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek [WINNER]

Ted Lasso

Emily in Paris

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Palm Springs

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]

Music

The Prom

Hamilton

Best actor in a television series — drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown [WINNER]

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian [WINNER]

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True [WINNER]

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield

Best television series — drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot [WINNER]

Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Movie Film

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Best actress in a television series — drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown [WINNER]

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best motion picture — drama

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland [WINNER]

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah [WINNER]

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom [WINNER]

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best original score

Soul [WINNER]

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best miniseries or television film

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

John Boyega, Small Axe [WINNER]

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek [WINNER]

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best motion picture — foreign language

La Llorona

Another Round

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best motion picture — animated

Soul [WINNER]

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

The Croods: A New Age

Best original song