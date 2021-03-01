First promo for Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah out: Sussexes reveal 'shocking things': video

The first two promos for the much-anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are out, showing the Duke and Duchess sitting in serious mood with the host while sharing the untold story about their life.

Only Winfrey and Prince Harry can be seen speaking in the promos, with Winfrey teasing earthshaking revelations. "You’ve said some pretty shocking things here."



The interview comes a year after the couple moved to the US and became independent from the Royal family. The March 7 interview will air weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles.

The clip, which hit the internet, shows Harry sharing the details about the fate of his late mother Princess Diana.



"My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” he says. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago."

According to CBS, the interview will see Winfrey speak with the Duchess about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.



Later, Meghan and Oprah will be joined by Prince Harry, as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

