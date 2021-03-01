Golden Globe Awards 2021: Margot Robbie leads the way for Hollywood's biggest night

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicked off in full swing as movie stars flocked to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday.



Margot Robbie graced the red carpet in a frilly cut out dress as she led the Hollywood's big night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian movie star stole the limelight with her chic appearance at the socially distanced and bicoastal event.



On the other hand, actress Zuri Hall also attracted huge applause as she flaunted her incredibly toned midriff in a gorgeous top made of textured fabric with a matching ball gown skirt. The brunette beauty oozed glamour in the breathtaking two-piece designer look.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland looked stunning as she appeared in a Red outfit.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are teaming up again to host the Globes for the fourth time, with Fey live from New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler across the country in California at the Beverly Hilton.



Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson shared the list of the 2021 Golden Globe nominations. The nominees will all be remote.



The 78th Golden Globe Awards will honor the best in American television of 2020, as well as film in 2020 and early 2021, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.