Scott Disick's lovebird Amelia Hamlin opens her feathers to take him away from Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin has been sharing her stunning pictures to fully capture her beau Scott Disick's heart who was seen flirting her ex-ladylove Kourtney Kardashian at a family event during their famous show.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the 19-year-old model showcased her sporty look, wearing a double-chain necklace with a coin pendant.

Scott's darling gushed of her stylish workout set as she captioned it: 'We love this blue.'

Amelia Hamlin has been accused of 'blackfishing' after posting a few ultra bronzed self-portraits to her Instagram page.