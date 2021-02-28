Dirilis: Ertugrul: Meet the Kayi blacksmith Deli Demir

Turkish actor Mehmet Çevik is admired by millions of people across the world for his stellar performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Mehmet played Deli Demir, who is admired by fans for his bravery and loyalty to the Kayi tribe and its chief.

Mehmet Çevik is a veteran Turkish actor who played an important role in the first and second seasons of the series.

He is followed by thousands of people on Instagram and other social media websites.







