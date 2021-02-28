close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2021

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Meet the Kayi blacksmith Deli Demir

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 28, 2021

Turkish actor   Mehmet Çevik is admired by millions of people across the world for his stellar performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Mehmet played Deli Demir, who is admired by fans for his bravery and loyalty to the Kayi tribe and its chief.

Mehmet Çevik is a veteran Turkish actor who played an important role in the first and second seasons of the series.

He is followed by thousands of people on Instagram and other social media websites.



Latest News

More From Entertainment