Sheikh Rasheed says PM Imran Khan is taking the country forward

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that Pakistan's improved relations with several countries of the world, including the United States, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, among others, shows that Pakistan is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad during which he shed light on several issues, including the Senate elections, the PTI's decision to give a ticket to finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and the Pakistan Democratic Movement, among others, according to Geo.tv.

Answering a question related to the PDM's protests against the incumbent government, Rasheed said that the government will "not create any hurdles for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allow it to stage protests given that there is no violation of the law."

"I, however, request the PDM leadership to reschedule their protest after the Pakistan Day parade on March 23," he said. "If the PDM does not want to comply, it's up to it but I am asking as a patriotic Pakistani."





Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will win Senate election

Extending support to Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Rasheed said that he will "win the Senate election."

"Abdul Hafeez uplifted Pakistan's declining economy since he took office," Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that he went to the best universities of the world, including Oxford and Cambridge, and earned a doctorate degree in economics.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that Abdul Hafeez converted a $20 billion current account deficit to surplus through his efforts and supported Pakistan's declining economy.

The PTI gave Abdul Hafeez a ticket for Islamabad's general seat in the Senate election, and his nomination papers were duly approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Rasheed's response came after PML-N's spokesperson Muhammad Zubair cast aspersions on PTI's choice of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as their candidate for the Senate elections.

Abdul Hafeez is not a member of the parliament and was previously appointed as the Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance. He was appointed as the Minister for Finance in December last year.