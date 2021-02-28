Charlie Sheen sheds light on his regrets with ‘Two and a Half Men’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned actor Charlie Sheen opens up about his Two and a Half Men experience and the regrets that followed his decisions.
The star detailed his experience on the show during his interview with Yahoo! Entertainment and was quoted saying, "People have [said to] me, 'Hey, man, that was so cool, that was so fun to watch.”
“That was so cool to be a part of and support and all that energy and, you know, we stuck it to the man. My thought behind that is, 'Oh, yeah, great. I'm so glad that I traded early retirement for a [expletive] hashtag."
During his interview he also touched upon his decision to demand a pay raise on the show and the regret surrounding it all, "There was 55 different ways for me to handle that situation, and I chose number 56.”
“And so, you know, I think the growth for me post-meltdown or melt forward or melt somewhere — however you want to label it — it has to start with absolute ownership of my role in all of it."