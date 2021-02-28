Kim Kardashian seeks joint custody of children, court documents reveal

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian seeks joint physical legal custody of her kids North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm after split with Kanye West, the leaked divorce papers revealed.



The divorce papers have leaked and the documents show the real reason for Kim and Kanye’s split.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce on February 22, 2021. She has cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

The papers also show Kim Kardashian’s intentions for who will get custody of their four children after their separation. Kim, 40, is seeking joint physical legal custody of kids, the papers showed.

The documents further revealed that Kanye and Kim do not appear to have officially separated yet as the date remains 'TBD' - to be decided.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail citing an insider reported that split between Kim and Kanye is amicable and there is no drama.