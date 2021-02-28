Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani lookalike has become the internet’s latest obsession

A Pakistani woman has gone viral across the border in India for bearing a strong resemblance with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

The 47-year-old Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's fans discovered the US-based woman named Aamna Imran, who bears a striking resemblance to the B-Town icon.

Popular Indian paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani lefts fans confused about who the real star was after he shared a collage of the two beauties.

A number of people were in awe of their resemblance, but some thought she had sought help from plastic surgeries to look like the actor.



Reacting to the post, Aamna thanked those sending her love and cleared all the surgery rumours as well: "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all!"