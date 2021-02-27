Taylor Swift files lawsuit against Evermore theme park for illegal music use

Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has sued Evermore Theme Park over their unauthorized use of music via TAS Rights Management.



According to Rolling Stone, the suit claims that Evermore “blatantly ignored the numerous notices from BMI and opted instead to continue to benefit from the free and unauthorized public performance of [the songs], despite actual knowledge of the liability and substantial penalties imposed by the Copyright Act to protect artists.”

For those unaware, this lawsuit comes shortly after the Evermore Theme Park filed their own lawsuit against the singer for causing their cliental “actual confusion” and infringing on marketing and merchandise.