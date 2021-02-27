Hailey Bieber sweetly responds to husband Justin's post about his new music

Hailey Bieber encouraged her husband Justin Bieber in a sweet way after the singer's mesmerising post about his upcoming album 'Justice' which will be dropped next month.

The supermodel seemed to make all her efforts to promote her man's latest project as she did in past when the singer shared a new music video for his song 'Anyone', featuring the couple on a romantic desert trip.

The Canadian singer is ready to embark on his next musical chapter—and his wife Hailey Bieber will be right by his side through it.

On Feb 26, the "Holy" artist took to Instagram to share a photo of his new album cover for 'Justice', and wrote: "JUSTICE the album March 19th.

Gushing over her husband's latest post about his music, the 24-year-old model wrote in the comments section, "yay baby!"

In previous post, Justin waxed poetic about his wife on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of Hailey along with the caption, "Are we kidding. I can't believe that you are mine. You are such a fun, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman. I would not be who i am today without you."



In his new music, according to some fans, Justin Bieber will feature plenty of sweet lines about his model wife Hailey Bieber.