Fri Feb 26, 2021
February 27, 2021

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in pictures from the sets of new TV series

Sat, Feb 27, 2021

Esra Bilgic of Ertugrul fame on Friday left her fans swooning over her as she posted a couple of new pictures on Instagram.

The  Turkish actress looked gorgeous in the photos  taken on the sets of her latest TV series titled "Ramo".

One of the pictures shows Esra Bilgic posing with her co-star.


Esra plays the role of Halime Hatun, the wife of Ertugrul, in the historical TV series which is also popular in Pakistan.

The series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

