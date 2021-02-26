Minal Khan's adorable video with Amal Muneeb leaves fans gushing

Fans were left swooning after Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a cute video which showcased her daughter Amal Muneeb.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a heartfelt video of the little one spending some fun time with her mother.

Amal can be seen humourously hiding in a large red bin of which Minal pulls out the lid, imitating as though her daughter was a surprise underneath.

"Special delivery today!" she captioned the post.

The wholesome clip left fans gushing over the mother daughter duo while the star’s twin sister Aiman Khan commented "Haha ha" with some heart-eyed emojis.

Furthermore, actress Iqra Aziz also shared the love as she wrote "MashAllah" in the comments.

Take a look:







