Kelly Clarkson creating music to cope with divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarksonsaid she is using music as therapy to cope with the pain of Brandon Blackstock split

Kelly Clarkson is in the process of creating some great music, inspired by her grief from divorce with Brandon Blackstock.



The singer/songwriter said she is using music as therapy to cope with the pain of her split.

"I have written like 60 songs," Kelly revealed after the news of her divorce broke out. "It is an insane amount of getting it out."



"I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

The Because of You singer openly admitted that writing songs is her way of processing and dealing with grief and divorce after seven years of marriage.

"It's really great and really honest," Kelly went on.

"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be businesswise or personally," she added.