Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins to detail complex story of dementia in upcoming film

Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins will play father and daughter in the film about family, love and loss

Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins will star together in upcoming film The Father which talks about dementia.



The film will see the light of day on Friday while catering to limited audiences in New York and Los Angeles.

Written and directed by Florian Zeller, Hopkins and Colman play father and daughter in the film about family, love and loss, taking audiences inside the mind of someone dealing with dementia.

“I’ve never seen anything written from that point of view before,” said Colman. “But to be as confused and to be with him in his confusion, to suddenly go, oh, that’s what it feels like. It was just brilliant.”

“I was absolutely gripped. And I thought it was such an original and beautiful way of trying to express this, this heartbreaking condition,” Colman said.

In his first-ever feature length film, the French director said he hoped audiences would let go to understand the film on a higher and emotional level.

“I wanted people ... to open the heart to just resonate with this pure human emotion,” said Zeller.