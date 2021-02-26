close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Halsey planning to marry baby daddy Alev Aydin, spills insider

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Halsey is having talks about marriage with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Expectant mother Halsey is thinking about taking the plunge and tying the knot very soon.

The Closer singer, who is pregnant with her first baby, is having talks about marriage with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

According to a source close to the couple, the Grammy nominee 'wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant.”

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source said. 

“At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

"She loves Alev and thinks he is a beautiful person,” the insider said.

Latest News

More From Entertainment