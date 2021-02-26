Halsey planning to marry baby daddy Alev Aydin, spills insider

Halsey is having talks about marriage with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Expectant mother Halsey is thinking about taking the plunge and tying the knot very soon.



The Closer singer, who is pregnant with her first baby, is having talks about marriage with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

According to a source close to the couple, the Grammy nominee 'wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant.”



“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the source said.

“At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”



"She loves Alev and thinks he is a beautiful person,” the insider said.