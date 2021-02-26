Prince Philip's health condition deteriorates due to the crisis within Royal Family?

Prince Philip, who has been admitted to a London hospital for medical attention, reportedly grew increasingly 'exasperated' as Prince Charles and Princess Anne's relationship dramas threw the Royal family into chaos.



A media outlet, citing a palace insider, reported that the Duke of Edinburgh is believed to have become increasingly concerned about the family problems that badly disturbed the 99-year-old monarch.



The Queen is reportedly under fire at the time in the press for 'not controlling her family'.

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter, according to express.co.uk, has shared details with the producers of the documentary 'Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh: A King Without A Crown'

Arbiter told: "Philip was exasperated that all these things were going on within the family. None of which was the fault of the Queen or her 94-year-old steadfast husband."

Princess Anne’s first marriage to Mark Phillips came to an end after 16 years. The couple divorced in 1992, amid allegations that tensions had started to rise behind closed doors and claims that they were both being unfaithful.



On the other hand, Prince Charles romance with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Duchess of Cornwall, led to the breakdown of his and Princess Diana's marriage.

According to some royal fans and experts, the crises within the royal family have significantly disturbed the senior members of the royal family who have been doing their best to cope with the problems.

The new claims come at a time when Prince Phillip, Duke Of Edinburgh, is spending his tenth day in London's King Edward VII hospital. He would reportedly remain under observation for next few days.