Thu Feb 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter shares her latest selfie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's sweet daughter Isabella has shared her latest selfie on Instagram, looking sober in winter outfit. 

The 28-year-old daughter of the ex-couple made the rare move of posting a selfie to her Instagram account.

Isabella, who prefers to live her life out of the spotlight, showed off her serious nature in a black and white portrait.

Isabella, whose last selfie was posted in September 2020, captioned the her latest photo: 'Same face, new prints now available on the shop.'

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted Isabella in 1992. The former couple also adopted her biological younger brother Connor Cruise three years after her adoption.

