Kim Kardashian starts making money days after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Days after filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is back to social media.

The Reality TV star has started make money by promoting beauty brands on social media.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and businesswoman on Friday filed for divorce from the American rapper Kanye after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.



Kardashian, who is training to be a social justice lawyer, made her money through her TV series, as a social media influencer and by developing a lucrative line of cosmetics and foundation garments.

The wedding was the first for West and the third for Kardashian after she had brief marriages with basketball player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.

The divorce papers were filed a month before the March 18 premiere of the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which is expected to chronicle the recent rift in the couple’s relationship.



