Bella Hadid is looking for a man who helped her in a time of need

Bella Hadid is looking for a gentleman who helped her in a time of need, the supermodel revealed on Wednesday on her Instagram stories by sharing a couple of pictures from an event.

The pictures show her falling during an event, with a photographer extending his hand to help her stand on her feet.

The model, who seemed to be extremely touched by the photographer's gesture, said she wants to find the man to thank him personally

"Can someone find me this man. God bless his soul, I want to thank him personally for being the only one to offer a hand in a time of need," she captioned the post.











