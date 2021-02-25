close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

How Zayn Malik, learning new language keep Gigi Hadid busy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been keeping herself busy during quarantine with some good food and interesting activities.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mom-of-one shared what she has been up to lately.

In one of the posts, the model can be seen enjoying a decadent meal made by her beau Zayn Malik, who has become known for his cooking skills.

The model once shared how one of her pregnancy cravings included ribs made by the former One Direction singer.

Meanwhile, in another snap, she shared that she has been learning Italian during her time in quarantine.

Take a look:

 


Latest News

More From Entertainment