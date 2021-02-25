close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Video: Chris Gayle struggles to put drawstring in a shalwar during challenge

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. Photo: Geo.tv

Chris Gayle on Thursday accepted the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge' which required him to put a drawstring in the seam of a shalwar's waistband.

In a video uploaded by Pakistan Super  League  (PSL) on its official Twitter account, the Universe Boss was asked to put a drawstring in the shalwar as quickly as possible.

"What?? Whose waist is this," the player asks upon seeing the shalwar's waistband, as reported by Geo.tv.

As he starts putting drawstring in the shalwar, he continues to express his shock at the width of its waistband.

"This person eats too much!! I don't know what this person has been eating," the cricketer said. "[Is this] extra large? It's gotta be a joke."

He goes on to say that the person for whom the shalwar was stiched should "stay away from meat," and "he should be a proper vegan."

At the end of the video, Chris Gayle wears the shalwar, without pulling the drawstring, and bursts into laughter.

The clip also shows some funny bloopers wherein the 41-year-old cricketer could be seeing struggling to wear the shalwar and getting help from other people.

Latest News

More From Sports