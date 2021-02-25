Harry and Meghan react strongly to Queen Elizabeth's removal of royal patronages

However, Harry and Meghan feel 'there is a very strong family bond'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are miffed over Queen Elizabeth's decision to strip them off royal titles and patronages completely.



So much so that they even issued a push back statement to the Buckingham Palace, stressing that 'service is universal.'

According to a royal source, Meghan and Harry are feeling distraught on not being able to keep their royal patronages and Harry's military appointments, but "they respect the decision that was reached."

However, the insider added, "There is a very strong family bond."

The tipster went on to add that people are expecting friction between Harry and William to subside, now that they are focusing on different things.

On February 19, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan's titles will be removed, in an official statement.

"Queen Elizabeth decreed that in stepping away from royal work it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the announcement read.