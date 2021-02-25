Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al meet-up leaves fans in awe

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Turkish star Celal Al, who portrays the character Abdul Rahman Alp in historical drama series Ertugrul, left fans in awe after the two were seen hanging out together.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who is currently in Istanbul, shared snippets from their meeting which showcased Al feeding the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star some Turkish delight, along with conversation over how Al is adored across the globe.

"My friend, brother and huge star from Ertugrul visited me today," he captioned the video post.

"Right now I'm in Istanbul and I have a very special guest. He came all the way from his shoot with. I really like how they are proud of their mother tongue," he said.

"He has a lot of fans from Pakistan, Malaysia, India."

"Assalam O Alaikum Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Kashmir," the Turkish star said.

In another post, Abbas thanked Al for his company.

"Thankyou brother @celalall for coming over to see me and more over bringing this Turkish delight.. Love you bro!! Long live Pakistan Turkey brotherhood," the Pakistani actor captioned the post.

