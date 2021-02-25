Zahid Mehmood talks about cricket journey — from Ramzan tournaments to international matches

Pakistan's Zahid Mehmood (L) celebrates with captain Babar Azam (C) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius (not pictured) during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 14, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi/File

Leg spinner Zahid Mehmood has revealed that Karachi's traditional Ramzan tournaments have helped him grow as a cricketer.



The 32-year-old spinner from Dadu made his T20I debut for Pakistan earlier this year during the series against South Africa and impressed everyone in his first game.



Mehmood, in Pakistan Super League (PSL), is playing for Quetta Gladiators and is confident of a good show and a comeback by his side in the tournament despite a poor start.

“We are working hard and there is no reason why can’t we come back; we all are eager to do well and have our eyes set on qualifying for the final of PSL,” he said about his side’s chances in PSL after two defeats in two games — against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.



Mehmood was born in Dadu and was picked to represent Hyderabad in first-class cricket in 2009. Since then, in 49 first-class matches so far, he has picked up 144 wickets, with 5 five-wicket hauls. He has picked up 45 wickets in 31 List A matches.

When asked about his journey from Dadu to the national side, the cricketer said that it wasn’t an easy journey because there was no facility in the rural area of Sindh.

He, however, said that playing Ramzan cricket in Karachi helped him.



“To come from Dadu and play for Pakistan wasn’t an easy journey. Playing Ramzan cricket in Karachi has helped me because there were no facilities in Dadu. I used to come to Karachi for competitive cricket, and playing in traditional Ramzan tournaments has helped me a lot,” he said.

Having already made his debut for Pakistan, Mehmood has now set his eyes on helping his PSL side do well in the tournament.

“I aim to do well for my team and make Quetta Gladiators win through my performance,” he concluded.

