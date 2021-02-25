Loki buckles up to hit the screens with Disney+ series

Marvel's favourite villain, Loki is gearing up to return to screens with the Disney+ series.



With Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief, the Loki TV series is all set to premiere on June 11 this year.

Loki will be Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third show after WandaVision premier earlier this year and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all set to hit screens on March 19.

With six action-packed episodes and work on the second season already underway, the series will encircle Marvel’s favourite villain and will take place following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

To recap, Marvel buffs may remember that Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but in Endgame, while the Avengers are travelling back in time, Loki had created an alternate timeline where he disappeared amidst their time heist.