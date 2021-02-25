Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘aghast’ over Harry, Meghan Markle’s tell-all

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview has ruffled the feathers of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Us Weekly quoted a source revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are supposedly “devastated” about Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

"It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast,” said the insider.

However, the portal also reported that Kate and William won’t have much to fret over as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate. They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire."

That being said, a source had revealed to E! News that the couple do plan to talk about their royal exit and the entire drama surrounding it.